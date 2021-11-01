PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,449 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 258.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 480,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 346,485 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 546,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51,021 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

RF opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

