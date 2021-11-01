PDT Partners LLC Invests $812,000 in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Casper Sleep as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 219.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,861 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 71,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSPR shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush cut Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. Casper Sleep Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

