PDT Partners LLC Invests $997,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,711 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 23.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $9,175,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Barclays began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.00.

HUBS stock opened at $810.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $717.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.23. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

