PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of HyreCar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYRE opened at $6.79 on Monday. HyreCar Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.87.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. Analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

