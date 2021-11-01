PDT Partners LLC Purchases 10,663 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 331.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $134.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.