PDT Partners LLC Sells 286,890 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 59.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286,890 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fluidigm by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Fluidigm by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fluidigm by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $392.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.54. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.