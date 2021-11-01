PDT Partners LLC Sells 34,562 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,562 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.22.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

