Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 263,432 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

