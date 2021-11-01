PECULIUM Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. PECULIUM has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00051365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00224209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PECULIUM Profile

PECULIUM (CRYPTO:PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,223,198 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,879,802 coins. PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

