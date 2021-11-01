Penumbra (PEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra stock opened at $276.55 on Monday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $169,316.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.