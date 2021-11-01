Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Head to Head Contrast

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and DRDGOLD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -4.93 DRDGOLD $269.51 million 2.90 $40.89 million $0.52 17.38

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DRDGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perpetua Resources and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 258.26%. DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.12%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Perpetua Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

