Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHGUF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $583.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.65. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

