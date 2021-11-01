Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 182,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

