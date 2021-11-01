Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. 1,591,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

