Phoneum Price Hits $0.0001 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $537,687.74 and $26,672.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00224953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,363,010 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

