Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $44,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $15,622,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1,490.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 932,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 873,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after acquiring an additional 736,194 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $19.01 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

