Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Up 85.9% in October

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 85.9% from the September 30th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.81. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is an increase from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

