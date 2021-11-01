Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.43% of Ping Identity worth $102,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PING. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 0.97. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

