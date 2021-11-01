Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS opened at $44.64 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.