Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Kearny Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 696.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth $135,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

