Piper Sandler Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $585.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $703.33.

NYSE NOW opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $698.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a PE ratio of 830.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $650.28 and its 200 day moving average is $573.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $14,121,652. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $33,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

