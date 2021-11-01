Piper Sandler Comments on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.