Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

