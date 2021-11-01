Pirl Reaches One Day Volume of $76.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Pirl has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $51,053.76 and approximately $76.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

