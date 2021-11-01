Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.90.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

