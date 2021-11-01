Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Plantronics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE POLY traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $26.76. 1,357,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,740. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The business had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

