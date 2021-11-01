Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Short Interest Up 58.8% in October

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,200 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 489,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 1,988.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

PLG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 655,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Platinum Group Metals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

