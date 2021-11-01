PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of PlayAGS worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247,398 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

AGS stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 3.41.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

