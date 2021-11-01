Playtika (PLTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Playtika to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Playtika to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $28.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion and a PE ratio of 117.83. Playtika has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $36.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Playtika stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 324.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,108 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Playtika were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

