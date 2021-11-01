Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $15.93

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $16.68. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 166,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.