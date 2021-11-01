Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 58,499 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Syneos Health worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,427,000 after buying an additional 1,184,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after buying an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after buying an additional 776,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.29 and a 12 month high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

