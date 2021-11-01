Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.44.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $345.33 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.