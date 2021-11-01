Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 136,939 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,939 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.29% of MoneyGram International worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 186.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 115,788 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 299,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGI stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

