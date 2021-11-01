Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 167,800 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $58.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

