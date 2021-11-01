Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 28,790 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,790 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,676,000 after buying an additional 172,592 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the second quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,148,000 after buying an additional 243,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after buying an additional 218,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FND opened at $135.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average of $114.07. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

