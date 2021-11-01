Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 681,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 816.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Polaris stock opened at $114.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.