Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $150.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Truist lowered their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.27.

NYSE PII opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average is $129.71. Polaris has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

