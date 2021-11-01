Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.21 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $40,909.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002698 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00147566 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.12 or 0.00619762 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

