Polkalokr Hits Market Cap of $2.64 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $142,422.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00079955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00073092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00102354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,805.56 or 0.99838867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.57 or 0.07002149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022824 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,941,668 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.