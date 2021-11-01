Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PTAM stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Potash America has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Potash America Company Profile

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

