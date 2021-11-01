PotCoin (POT) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $1,657.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,530.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.97 or 0.07051756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.00314001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.09 or 0.00954154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00087274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.29 or 0.00442521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.66 or 0.00267615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00240978 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,961,029 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

