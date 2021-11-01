Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.50. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

