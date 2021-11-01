Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 42,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

PV remained flat at $$9.77 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

