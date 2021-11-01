Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

