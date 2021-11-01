Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.30. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.