ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 71.6% in October

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the September 30th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.