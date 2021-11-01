ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 71.6% in October

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the September 30th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.