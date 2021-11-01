ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James lowered ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

