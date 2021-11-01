ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Up 69.2% in October

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ProtoKinetix stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. ProtoKinetix has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

About ProtoKinetix

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

