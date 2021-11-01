Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 6,258 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,882,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $122.02 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

