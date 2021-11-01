Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Markel worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Markel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL opened at $1,313.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,256.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,228.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 57.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.